H1N1 mild, self-limiting; no need for universal vaccination: ICMR

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Describing the circulating strain of H1N1 (which constitutes 98 % of present influenza cases in India) as part of the seasonal influence (flu) cycle which the country has seen since 2025, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl said in most symptomatic individuals, the illness improves with simple supportive care, rest and hydration.

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He advised against self-medication, noting that antivirals may be prescribed in severe or high-risk cases, while antibiotics have no role in treating viral influenza.

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"The presence of H1N1 does not, by itself, mean that a person will develop severe disease or require hospitalisation," Bahl said, speaking for the first time after the H1N1 surge. He advised only 65 years plus and immunocompromised persons (suffering from cancers, HIV, cardiac conditions) to consult with doctors for a vaccine.

"There is no urgent need for everyone to take a vaccine for the flu. Vaccine for flu is just a recommendation from the WHO and not part of the National Immunisation Programme.," said Bahl when asked about WHO's recommendation for a flu shot.

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He explained that the influenza viruses currently circulating in the country are consistent with the seasonal pattern observed in recent years and are not a cause for concern.

ICMR's network of Viral Diseases Research Labs which track the composition of circulating viruses have found that the current strain is not a new one and does not warrant alarm.

Individuals who need to stay alert and are at higher risk of respiratory illness due to H1N1 are -- the elderly, young children, individuals with underlying medical conditions or co-morbidities and persons with compromised immunity.

"Such individuals need to exercise greater caution and seek timely medical advice if they develop influenza-like symptoms. The larger public should follow routine respiratory hygiene and infection-prevention measures," he said.

The top doctor advocated basic respiratory hygiene practices, including covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing and washing hands frequently with soap and water or using a hand sanitiser.

Bahl also cautioned people against self medication with antibiotics.

Delhi alone has reported around 3,000 influenza cases this year, which included 2,308 H1N1 infections.

On reasons behind the surge, Bahl said genetic changes in influenza viruses are observed in each season.

“This does not indicate the emergence of a new or more dangerous strain. It will be a cause of concern when mortality increases or the severity in diseases is observed. However, no such thing is being observed presently. It is a seasonal flu,” Bahl said.