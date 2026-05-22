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Home / India / Had a fruitful meeting with council of ministers, says PM Modi

Had a fruitful meeting with council of ministers, says PM Modi

Modi says the meeting also discussed how to further reforms to realise the shared dream of a developed India

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:36 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers at a meeting of the council of ministers, in New Delhi. (@narendramodi/X via PTI Photo)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he had a fruitful meeting with his council of ministers where they exchanged perspectives and best practices to boost 'Ease of Living' and 'Ease of Doing Business'.

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Modi said the meeting on Thursday evening also discussed how to further reforms to realise the shared dream of a developed India.

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"Had a fruitful meeting of the Council of Ministers yesterday. We exchanged perspectives and best practices relating to boosting 'Ease of Living, 'Ease of Doing Business' and how to further reforms in order to realise our shared dream of a Viksit Bharat," Modi said in a post on X.

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The meeting, which lasted for over four hours, was attended by all cabinet ministers, ministers of state (independent charge), and ministers of state.

This was the first meeting of the council this year.

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The prime minister had earlier asserted that his government's “Reform Express” has delivered systemic transformation and benefited the citizens in a significant way.

Sources said the prime minister told his council of ministers to set 2047 as the target year to make India a fully developed nation.

He told the ministers that their aim and objective should always be to bring comfort to people's lives and "ease of living".

Modi said that there should not be any interference in the people's lives in any way, sources said.

The prime minister told the ministers to take all possible steps so that people get maximum benefits from the government welfare programmes, they said.

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