HAL, French Safran sign contract to develop engine for 13-tonne helicopter

Public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and French aerospace company Safran Helicopter Engines on Wednesday signed a contract to develop a new engine for HAL's under-development indigenous 13-tonne helicopter.

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The engine, named 'Aravalli', will power the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH), the HAL said. The helicopter is a replacement for the similiar ‘medium sized’ Russian-origin Mi-17 helicopters being used by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The IMRH will also have a naval variant of the helicopter, called the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH).

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The joint venture between HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines covers the design, development, manufacture, supply and lifecycle support of a new-generation high-power helicopter engine in the 3,500 to 4,000 ‘shaft horse power class’.

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The Aravalli engine would be one of the biggest helicopter engines to be made in India. The programme aims to strengthen India’s self-reliance in critical aerospace propulsion technologies and build indigenous capabilities in the design, manufacture and support of advanced helicopter engines.

The programme involves developing a state-of-the-art turboshaft engine tailored to the requirements of medium-lift helicopters for India and global markets.

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SAFHAL, a joint venture between HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines, will oversee advanced design methodologies, state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, comprehensive testing, and product support in line with the highest international aerospace standards.

HAL said, “This contract represents a major milestone in the evolution of India’s aerospace and defence ecosystem and strengthens indigenous helicopter-engine capabilities.”

The contract was signed by Ajay Kumar Shrivastava, Director, Engineering, Research and Development, HAL, and Olivier Savin, Director of SAFHAL.

HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi K and Safran Helicopter Engines CEO Cédric Goubet were present at the event.

Ravi K said, “The signing of this contract marks a significant step forward in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in aero-engine technologies. Through this collaborative programme we are creating a strong foundation for powering next-generation Indian helicopter platforms."

Goubet said, “The Aravalli engine programme represents a new chapter in the strategic relationship between France and India by combining the expertise of our teams to develop world-class propulsion systems."

Beyond military applications, the engine could also find use in future civil helicopters for offshore transportation, utility missions, and VVIP transport. The programme is also expected to further contribute to the development of indigenous maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities in India.

HAL and Safran have been partners for several decades. Their collaboration includes the 'Artouste’ engines that powered the Cheetah and Chetak helicopters, followed by the Shakti engine family, which powers the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH).