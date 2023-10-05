HAL hands over first LCA Tejas twin-seater aircraft to IAF

- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Wednesday handed over the first LCA Tejas twin-seater and all-weather multi-role 4.5 generation aircraft to the Indian Air Force
- The Bengaluru-headquartered company said the variant had all capabilities to support training requirements of the IAF and augment itself to the role of fighter as well.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 dead, 22 Army personnel among 82 missing as flashfloods ravage Sikkim
Lhonak lake breaches banks after cloudburst, triggering mass...
Defence theatre commands back to the drawing board
About unifying the Armed Forces: A theatre command entails h...
ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul
Third party leader to be arrested | BJP says Kejriwal ‘real ...
'Act in non-vindictive manner': Supreme Court indicts ED
Slams arbitrary exercise of powers under PMLA