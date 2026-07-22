HAL, Safran ink long-term deal to supply LEAP engine components at Farnborough Airshow

State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday signed a long-term agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines to manufacture and supply superalloy turbine ring forgings for the CFM LEAP engine programme, marking a major boost to India’s presence in the global civil aviation supply chain.

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The multi-year contract was signed at the Farnborough International Airshow by Praveen B, General Manager, HAL’s Foundry & Forge Division, and Dominique Dupuy, Senior Vice President, Purchasing, Safran Aircraft Engines, in the presence of HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi K and Jayakrishnan S, CEO (Bangalore Complex).

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Under the agreement, HAL will produce near-net shape turbine ring forgings at its advanced Ring Rolling facility in the Foundry & Forge Division in Bengaluru. The superalloy components are used in the high-temperature rotating section of LEAP aero engines and are critical for engine performance and operational reliability.

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Calling the agreement a reflection of HAL’s growing global standing, Ravi K said the company and Safran have built a trusted partnership over several decades.

He said the contract reinforces the confidence of leading aerospace manufacturers in HAL’s technological capabilities and manufacturing expertise.

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He said that supplying components for the LEAP engine programme would expand HAL’s footprint in the international civil aerospace market while showcasing its ability to manufacture complex aero-engine parts that meet global quality standards.

The collaboration, he said, would also help strengthen advanced manufacturing capabilities in India for future aero-engine programmes.

Safran Aircraft Engines’ Senior Vice President, Dupuy said the company was pleased to deepen its partnership with HAL. He said the agreement aligns with Safran’s strategy of developing a more locally integrated supply chain as it ramps up LEAP engine production to meet rising global demand.