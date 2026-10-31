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Home / India / Half of Indians miss cleaning under beds, furniture, says study

Half of Indians miss cleaning under beds, furniture, says study

More than half of respondents spend between 30 minutes and one hour cleaning their floors, with a further 11 per cent spending between one and two hours

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:56 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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The survey covered households in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Kochi. iStock photo
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One in two Indian households frequently misses cleaning areas beneath beds and furniture, while 38 per cent of consumers complain that dust settles again quickly after cleaning, according to a study released by consumer technology company Dyson.

The company's first 'How India Cleans' Study 2026, which is based on a survey of 651 respondents across seven Indian cities, found that 52 per cent of respondents frequently miss areas under beds and furniture, while 48 per cent struggle to clean corners, edges and skirting effectively.

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More than half of respondents spend between 30 minutes and one hour cleaning their floors, with a further 11 per cent spending between one and two hours. Yet the study shows that time spent does not always translate into the result people expect.

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Hair remains "a persistent cleaning frustration" in Indian homes, with 36 per cent of respondents identifying human or pet hair left behind on floors as a common frustration.

The study also found that 52 per cent frequently miss areas beneath beds and furniture, while 48 per cent struggle to clean corners and edges effectively.

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"A further 38 per cent of respondents say dust settles again quickly after cleaning. Household dust is light enough to become airborne through everyday movement, before settling again on surfaces. For an effective clean, the challenge is therefore not simply moving dust from where it is visible but removing it completely," it said.

The survey covered households in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Kochi. The fieldwork was conducted between July 28 and August 6, 2026.

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