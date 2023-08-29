Halt routine NEET, JEE tests, Kota coaching centres told

PTI

Kota, August 28

Authorities in Rajasthan’s Kota district have asked coaching institutes to stop conducting routine tests of students preparing for NEET and other competitive exams for the next two months in the wake of suicides by a number of aspirants. Over two lakh students move to Kota annually to prepare for competitive exams, such as JEE for engineering and NEET for admission to medical colleges.

According to authorities, 22 students preparing for competitive exams in the district have ended their lives so far in 2023 — the highest for any year. Last year, the figure was 15. Two students ended their lives on Sunday, in a span of four hours.

#Rajasthan