Halt SIR, form panel to audit voter deletions: Opposition in SC

Demanding suspension of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across all states, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and nine other Opposition leaders on Monday moved the Supreme Court over alleged large-scale irregularities and deletion of 13 crore voters during the SIR exercise.

The petition urged the top court to constitute a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, and assisted by technical experts and other persons of eminence to audit voter deletions under the SIR, scrutinise access to electoral-roll databases and review EVM-related processes against global best practices.

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It also sought directions that no voter’s name be deleted without prior notice and an opportunity to be heard, and that eligible voters in Punjab and other poll-bound states be allowed to seek inclusion in electoral rolls until the last date.

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The petition urged the top court to examine if decisions taken by the poll panel complied with Article 324, Section 18 of the 2023 CEC Act and the 1995 TN Seshan ruling and quash any decision taken without lawful authority.

It further sought production of the Election Commission’s files, minutes, notings and objections recorded by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on disputed SIR decisions, along with ECINET and ERONET access logs as also the complete file recording the June 24, 2025 decision to launch nationwide SIR.

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It also sought action against those responsible for breaches, including under Section 32 of the RP Act, 1950; direction that every SIR decision be taken and minuted as per Section 18 till the case was decided; online Form 6 to conform to the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, unless the rules were amended; and booth-wise publication of deleted names with reasons and gender and age breakdown, plus a functional restoration mechanism.

The Election Commission, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi have been made parties in the case.

The petition is expected to be taken up by a three-judge Bench led by CJI Surya Kant along with other SIR/EC related petitions on Tuesday.

The other petitioners from INDIA bloc are TMC MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, CPI leader D Raja, JMM MP Mahua Majhi, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby and IUML leader ET Mohammed Basheer.

The petition was filed a day after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant declined to meet Rahul and Kharge for a discussion on issues relating to SIR and “vote chori” allegations against CEC Kumar on the grounds that such a meeting would be inappropriate as the issues sought to be raised with him were pending before the SC for adjudication.