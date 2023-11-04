 Hamas attack ‘terror’ act, need two-state solution: S Jaishankar : The Tribune India

Hamas attack ‘terror’ act, need two-state solution: S Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar with Italian Dy PM Antonio Tajani in Rome. ANI



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 3

In the first comprehensive observation from the government on the Israel-Hamas conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the Hamas attack on October 7 was a “terrorist act”, but there is also an issue of Palestine for which a solution must be found.

PM Modi, Sunak discuss West Asia

PM Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and exchanged views on developments in West Asia. Both leaders expressed deep concern over terrorism, worsening security situation and loss of civilian lives. They agreed on the need for regional peace and stability. Earlier, the PM and UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed discussed the West Asia situation.

  • Avoid civilian casualties, Blinken urges Israel
  • Wider war likely if gaza assault stays: Hezbollah

“What happened on October 7 is a big act of terrorism and the subsequent happenings after that... this has taken the entire region into a very different direction. But surely it must be everybody’s hope that eventually the conflict cannot be normal in the region... that it comes back to some stability, some cooperation. Within this, we have to find a balance in between different issues... we all find terrorism unacceptable, and we have to stand up on terrorism,” Jaishankar said while addressing members of an Italian Senate’s committee in Rome.

“But there is also the issue of Palestine. There has to be a solution to the problems being faced by the Palestinian people. And our view is that it has to be a two-state solution. If you have to find a solution, you have to find it through dialogue and negotiation. You cannot find a solution through conflict and terrorism. So, we will support that as well. Given the current situation... we do believe that international humanitarian law must be respected by everybody. So, in any complex situation, it is not wise to not get the balance right. That is a very important part of addressing a very difficult and complicated situation,” he said.

The External Affairs Minister also warned of “very difficult times ahead” due to the after-effects of Covid pandemic, which has led to many countries facing economic crisis and high indebtedness which has been compounded by the Ukraine war.

India and Italy also signed a Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement to ensure documented migration of Indians. Jaishankar is here on the last leg of his four-day visit to Portugal and Italy.

In talks with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani, he discussed the West Asia situation and the Ukraine conflict. Earlier, Jaishankar met the Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto. Incidentally, reports state that the eight Indians sentenced to death by Qatar were working on a project involving an Italian naval company.

