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Home / India / Handwritten postcard by PM among payloads on Vikram-1

Handwritten postcard by PM among payloads on Vikram-1

Vikram-1 is a seven-storey-tall, multi-stage orbital launch vehicle designed to place small satellites weighing up to 350 kg into low-Earth orbit

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:21 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Final preparations are underway for the launch of Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket during a media visit at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. PTI
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Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace is all set for the maiden launch of Vikram-1 on July 18, a mission that could open a new chapter for India’s private space industry as the country’s first privately built orbital-class rocket takes to the skies.

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Among the payloads aboard Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 is a handwritten postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi bearing the words, “Vande Mataram”.

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“It travels to space alongside handwritten messages from our team, investors, policymakers and well-wishers across the globe, making ‘Mission Aagaman’ a celebration carried by many hands and shared by millions,” Skyroot Aerospace said.

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With India’s space economy projected to grow from about $8.4 billion at present to $44 billion by 2033, industry experts say indigenous launch capability will be a critical enabler of that growth, creating opportunities for the country’s rapidly expanding private space ecosystem.

The Hyderabad-based company made history in 2022 with the launch of Vikram-S, India’s first privately built rocket to reach space. The mission, titled “Prarambh”, validated key technologies for the Vikram series of orbital launch vehicles, including solid propulsion systems, carbon-composite structures, avionics and telemetry systems. The success of Vikram-S paved the way for Vikram-1.

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Vikram-1 is a seven-storey-tall, multi-stage orbital launch vehicle designed to place small satellites weighing up to 350 kg into low-Earth orbit. Built using an all-carbon composite structure and powered by in-house-developed solid and liquid propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines, the rocket has been engineered for rapid manufacturing and a high launch cadence.

The maiden mission, titled “Aagaman”, will gather critical data on propulsion, stage separation, guidance, navigation, control systems and overall vehicle performance, supporting Skyroot’s transition into a commercially operational launch provider.

Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and chief executive officer of Skyroot Aerospace, said all possible ground testing of Vikram-1 had been completed.

“On July 18, we are eager to see how Vikram-1 performs in a real-flight environment for the first time. This is our first test flight, and we will be gathering valuable data from it. The mission will be foundational to Skyroot’s aspirations of establishing a regular launch cadence. We are excited to see this through,” he said.

Vikram-1 will carry technology-demonstration payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed and Skyroot’s own SCOPE platform. It will also carry Cosmos Diamonds’ artwork ‘Cosmic Bloom’ and a micro-art payload.

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