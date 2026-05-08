Hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship: Health ministry monitors situation as 2 Indians on MV Hondius

Officials in the Union Health Ministry said they are closely monitoring the evolving situation relating to reported cases of hantavirus infection onboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, in coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), World Health Organization (WHO), and other international health authorities.

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A senior official said that two Indian nationals are currently on board the vessel. Both individuals are presently asymptomatic and are under observation in accordance with established international health protocols.

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So far, there have been eight cases linked to the outbreak, including two laboratory-confirmed cases of hantavirus and five suspected infections. The incident has resulted in three deaths, while one patient remains in critical condition and three others are experiencing mild symptoms.

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The World Health Organisation (WHO) was notified of the incident in the first week of this month.

According to the WHO, the virus involved is the Andes strain of hantavirus, which is known to have limited capability of human-to-human transmission and generally requires close and prolonged contact for spread. WHO has assessed the current public health risk as low, while indicating that additional cases may be reported due to the relatively long incubation period associated with the infection.

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The official informed that the WHO is coordinating international response measures under the IHR mechanism, including strengthening diagnostic support, facilitating epidemiological assessment, and ensuring safe disembarkation and onward travel arrangements for passengers and crew.

In view of the evolving situation and as a precautionary public health measure, the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) under IDSP, NCDC, convened a high-level review meeting involving senior officials.

“The Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and is maintaining close coordination with WHO and other international partners. Necessary public health measures are also being undertaken proactively to safeguard the health and well-being of Indian citizens,” an official informed.