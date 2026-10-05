Harassed by cops at Jantar Mantar, allege 3 journalists

Three women journalists have alleged sexual harassment by police personnel while covering a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on October 3. The allegations have triggered political outrage, with Opposition leaders demanding action and questioning the Delhi Police over the handling of the complaints.

The Delhi Police on Sunday said the complaints lodged by the journalists had been transferred to the Crime Branch for a “fair and impartial inquiry”. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the alleged delay in registering an FIR despite protests by journalists and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to take cognisance of the allegations.

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The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) also demanded an FIR against ACP Vivek Bhagat. CJP co-convener Saurav Das alleged that the police were shielding the officer and set a deadline of noon on October 5 for the registration of an FIR, warning that journalists and protesters would return to the police station if no action was taken.

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The allegations stem from the October 3 protest in the New Delhi area. The police said complaints received by the New Delhi district had been forwarded to the Crime Branch for investigation.

Das said he and CJP leader Ratna Singh approached the police after learning of the allegations and claimed that journalists and protesters had already been demonstrating outside a police station, demanding an FIR.

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CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat also sought action against the police personnel named in the complaints. Referring to the allegation against ACP Bhagat, she said the incident involved a journalist carrying out her professional duties and questioned how a police officer could touch a woman.

“It’s not just a woman. She is a journalist doing her duty,” Karat said, alleging that the incident amounted to sexual harassment by a senior police officer.

CJP general secretary Aafreen Nawaz condemned the alleged conduct, saying it was a matter of grave concern that a senior official’s name had surfaced in connection with molestation allegations. She said the party was monitoring the situation and stood with the protesters in their demand for justice.

The allegations have surfaced amid ongoing protests in Delhi against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. On Saturday, the Delhi Police registered three FIRs in connection with October 2 demonstrations by student groups, political parties and civil society organisations that attempted to gather at Jantar Mantar. The police said no individual or organisation had been named as an accused in those cases.