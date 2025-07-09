DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Harassing juniors through informal WhatsApp groups to be treated as ragging: UGC

Harassing juniors through informal WhatsApp groups to be treated as ragging: UGC

Advisory also flags incidents where juniors were threatened with social boycott if they did not follow seniors' instructions
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:47 AM Jul 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed higher education institutions to monitor any informal WhatsApp groups created to harass juniors, saying it will be treated as ragging and attract strict action under anti-ragging rules, according to officials.

Advertisement

The UGC receives dozens of complaints every year from freshers alleging harassment by seniors.

“In several cases, seniors form informal WhatsApp groups, contact juniors and subject them to mental harassment. This too amounts to ragging and will invite disciplinary measures,” the UGC said in its latest directive.

Advertisement

“Student safety on campus is paramount and non-negotiable. Failure to enforce anti-ragging norms may lead to stringent action, including withholding of grants,” it warned.

The advisory also flagged incidents where juniors were threatened with social boycott if they did not follow seniors' instructions. Forcing students to cut their hair, stay awake for long hours or verbally humiliating them were cited as other common ragging practices.

Advertisement

“Such acts cause physical and psychological distress and are serious violations of anti-ragging regulations and completely unacceptable,” it said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts