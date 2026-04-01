Hard to term faith of millions wrong: SC on Sabarimala row

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala, on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the exclusion of menstruating women aged 10 to 50 years does not violate the right to equality, as it satisfies the test of reasonable classification.

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On the fourth day of hearings on petitions seeking a review of the court’s 2018 verdict allowing entry of women in the 10–50 age group, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the TDB, submitted before a nine-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that the restriction bears a rational nexus with the objective of preserving the celibate character of Lord Ayyappa.

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Describing the deity as an eternal celibate, Singhvi argued that women of the specified age group would be “antithetical” to this unique manifestation. He added that devotees could visit numerous other Ayyappa temples, but Sabarimala alone represents the deity in the form of a Naishtika Brahmachari.

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He underlined that the temple’s practices are intrinsically linked to this identity, including the observance of a 40-day vratam by pilgrims, reflecting a tradition of strict penance and self-denial.

Singhvi further contended that public interest litigations should not become a means to interpret or question religious practices. “Religion is a set of beliefs and practices followed by a group or denomination with a broadly similar identity,” he submitted, arguing that courts should refrain from adjudicating the validity of such beliefs.

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The Bench, which also comprises Justices BV Nagarathna, MM Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi, observed that one of the most difficult tasks before a court is to declare a belief held by millions as erroneous.

The Constitution Bench is also examining broader questions relating to allegedly discriminatory practices across religions, with a view to laying down constitutional principles to govern such issues.

While hearing the matter earlier on April 9, the Supreme Court had cautioned against exclusion in denominational temples, observing that restricting access to followers of other denominations could have divisive consequences for society.