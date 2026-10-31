Hardeep Nijjar aide’s car set ablaze after pro-Khalistan rally in Canada

A car belonging to Narinder Singh Randhawa, a Surrey-based Khalistan referendum activist and an associate of slain separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was set ablaze outside his home in British Columbia, Canada, late on Wednesday night. A bus linked to “Team Shaheed Nijjar” was also spray-painted during the same incident.

“Team Shaheed Nijjar” refers to Hardeep Nijjar, who was born on October 11, 1977, in Bhar Singh Pura village in Jalandhar. He was shot dead in Surrey on June 18, 2023. Canadian authorities and the FBI had blamed Punjab gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi network for the killing and also alleged the involvement of Indian intelligence agents.

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Surrey Police Service said officers were called to the 14500 block of 91 Avenue at 11.45 pm where they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, with firefighters already at work. Investigators believe the suspect fled on foot. Police said no motive had been established and appealed to residents to share surveillance footage recorded between 11 pm and midnight. The case is being investigated by major crime detectives.

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The incident occurred just hours after a pro-Khalistan rally in the area. Randhawa is a prominent organiser of such events and, according to Canadian media reports, was served with a “Duty to Warn” notice in April, alerting him to a credible threat to his life. The police issue such notices when they have credible information about a danger to an individual’s life.

The Canadian police said the investigation remained ongoing and that no motive had yet been established. Investigators are examining surveillance footage from the area and have appealed for witnesses to come forward. The police have not linked the incident to any specific group or organisation, nor have they identified any suspects publicly.

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According to Canadian media reports, the attack appeared to be targeted, given that Randhawa had previously received a police “Duty to Warn” notice about a potential threat to his life.

A few pro-Khalistan activists and supporters have described the arson as a terrorist attack and called for a thorough investigation. However, Canadian authorities have not classified the incident as terrorism. No individual or organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The incident is likely to draw renewed attention to Nijjar’s killing outside a gurdwara. The murder triggered a major diplomatic dispute after then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament that security agencies were pursuing credible allegations of a possible link between Indian agents and the killing.

India rejected the allegation, calling it unfounded and politically motivated. Canadian authorities later arrested and charged several Indian nationals in connection with the murder. Media reports in Canada and the US have also referred to investigations examining possible links between members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang network and the case, though no final judicial findings have been made on those allegations.