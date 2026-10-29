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Home / India / Rijiju calls Naseeruddin Shah 'dangerous dimagi naxal' over video backing student protests

Rijiju calls Naseeruddin Shah 'dangerous dimagi naxal' over video backing student protests

The controversy comes amid protests at Jamia Millia Islamia over the restoration of its students’ union, with elections not having been held since 2006

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:58 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Union minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the actor, saying: 'I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him.' naseeruddin49/Instagram
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Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has launched a sharp attack on veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, calling him a 'dangerous urban dimagi naxal' and accusing him of being harmful to Indian democracy after the actor declared himself a 'dimagi naxal' in a video criticising the Centre’s handling of student protests.

In a post on X, Rijiju said he had previously 'respected and liked' Shah but had only recently come to know what he described as the actor’s 'real character'.

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“I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect and like him… I never knew that he was a dangerous urban dimagi naxal!” Rijiju wrote, adding in Hindi that the actor’s views were “extremely harmful to India’s democracy”.

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Shah, in a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, expressed solidarity with students of Jamia Millia Islamia who are demanding the restoration of their students’ union.

Wearing a badge bearing the words 'dimagi naxal', the actor said he was proud to accept the label, referring to other tags used against critics of the government, including 'anti-national' and 'tukde-tukde gang'.

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Questioning the BJP-led government’s approach towards students and educational institutions, Shah asked what more it would do to undermine the confidence of the country’s youth, damage the education system and put democracy at risk.

“First Jawaharlal Nehru University, then Satyajit Ray Film Institute, and now Jamia Millia,” he said, alleging that students had faced mistreatment at these institutions and warning that their treatment would be remembered.

The actor concluded his message by invoking the revolutionary poem Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna, reciting the line “Dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qatil mein hai”, and expressing solidarity with the country’s youth.

The controversy comes amid protests at Jamia Millia Islamia over the restoration of its students’ union, with elections not having been held since 2006. Shah has also voiced support for students protesting at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata.

The term 'dimagi naxal' was used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address to describe what he portrayed as elements embedded within the system and posing a threat to society.

The expression has subsequently featured in political exchanges over criticism of the government.

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