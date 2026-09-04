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Home / India / HarperCollins India set to publish Sonia Gandhi's memoir after Penguin steps aside

HarperCollins India set to publish Sonia Gandhi's memoir after Penguin steps aside

The announcement comes just days after Penguin Random House India stepped aside from the project citing editorial veracity challenges with respect to certain parts of Sonia's book

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:26 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Belonging: A Journey of Love by Sonia Gandhi. AP/PTI file
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One publisher's loss is set to be another's gain with HarperCollins India today announcing it would publish former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's memoirs.

The announcement comes just days after Penguin Random House India stepped aside from the project citing editorial veracity challenges with respect to certain parts of Sonia's book.

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HarperCollins today said it will publish "Belonging: A Journey of Love by Sonia Gandhi".

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"The long-awaited memoir will be published in India on 10 November 2026. One of the most anticipated political memoirs of our time, Belonging is a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity, duty and belonging, and offers a rare insider's view of India’s journey," the publisher said.

The book will throw light on one of the most private journeys of an influential political figure of India's times.

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It will dwell on the question of Sonia Gandhi's foreign origins and a constant scrutiny to prove her Indianness, the issue of her political foray, the stunning 2004 lead Congress had in the general election and her personal intervention to build a successful UPA coalition that stayed in power until 2014, her equations with former prime minister Manmohan Singh and his successor Narendra Modi.

Sonia Gandhi remains the longest serving chief in Congress Party's entire history. She stepped aside for her son Rahul, who later resigned paving the way for the election of Mallikarjun Kharge.

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