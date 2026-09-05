DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / HarperCollins to publish Sonia’s memoir in India

HarperCollins to publish Sonia’s memoir in India

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:00 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sonia Gandhi. File
Advertisement

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s much-awaited memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ has found a new publisher in India, with HarperCollins taking over the book barely a week after Penguin Random House India said it would not publish it in the country amid a controversy over reported editorial changes to the manuscript.

The switch has produced an unusual publishing arrangement: HarperCollins will bring ‘Belonging’ to Indian readers on November 10, while its international edition will be released the same day by Alfred A. Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Advertisement

It has also given the Congress an opening to revisit the controversy surrounding Penguin’s decision. “No matter how much a Penguin tries, it can’t fly,” Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera said.

Advertisement

The Kerala Congress went a step further, alleging censorship in the earlier arrangement. “No Penguin edits, no Modi censorship. ‘Belonging’ will reach you as a true memoir in the author’s voice, thanks to HarperCollins,” it said on X.

HarperCollins, however, kept its announcement firmly about the book. “HarperCollins India will publish ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ by Sonia Gandhi. The long-awaited memoir will be published in India on November 10. One of the most anticipated political memoirs of our time, ‘Belonging’ is a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity, duty and belonging and offers a rare insider’s view of India’s journey,” the publisher posted on X on Friday.

Advertisement

The announcement settles the question of who will publish the memoir in India, but questions over why the earlier arrangement did not materialise remain.

Penguin Random House India had last week confirmed that it was not publishing ‘Belonging’ in the country after reports claimed that Sonia had declined to accept editorial changes sought in the manuscript.

Penguin disputed that version. “Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish ‘Belonging’ because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances,” it said.

The publisher nevertheless acknowledged that fact-checking and recommendations were part of its discussions with authors, describing these as a normal part of the publishing process. It also maintained that it remained “willing and keen to publish the book”, while declining to disclose details of its discussions with Sonia on grounds of confidentiality.

Beyond the controversy over its Indian publisher, ‘Belonging’ promises Sonia’s own account of a life that began in Italy and became intertwined with the Nehru-Gandhi family and Indian politics.

“Much has been written about my family, but few narratives were able to reach into the truth of their motivations, their actions and even their very human failings,” Sonia has said.

The memoir will revisit the assassinations of Indira Gandhi in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, events that fundamentally changed the course of her life. “It was heartbreak and loss that threw me into the public world of politics. Up till then, I had guarded my privacy fiercely,” Sonia said.

That reluctant entry eventually took Sonia to the Congress presidency and, after the party-led alliance returned to power in 2004, to her decision to decline the office of the Prime Minister.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts