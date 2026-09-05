HarperCollins to publish Sonia’s memoir in India

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s much-awaited memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ has found a new publisher in India, with HarperCollins taking over the book barely a week after Penguin Random House India said it would not publish it in the country amid a controversy over reported editorial changes to the manuscript.

The switch has produced an unusual publishing arrangement: HarperCollins will bring ‘Belonging’ to Indian readers on November 10, while its international edition will be released the same day by Alfred A. Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

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It has also given the Congress an opening to revisit the controversy surrounding Penguin’s decision. “No matter how much a Penguin tries, it can’t fly,” Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera said.

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The Kerala Congress went a step further, alleging censorship in the earlier arrangement. “No Penguin edits, no Modi censorship. ‘Belonging’ will reach you as a true memoir in the author’s voice, thanks to HarperCollins,” it said on X.

HarperCollins, however, kept its announcement firmly about the book. “HarperCollins India will publish ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ by Sonia Gandhi. The long-awaited memoir will be published in India on November 10. One of the most anticipated political memoirs of our time, ‘Belonging’ is a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity, duty and belonging and offers a rare insider’s view of India’s journey,” the publisher posted on X on Friday.

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The announcement settles the question of who will publish the memoir in India, but questions over why the earlier arrangement did not materialise remain.

Penguin Random House India had last week confirmed that it was not publishing ‘Belonging’ in the country after reports claimed that Sonia had declined to accept editorial changes sought in the manuscript.

Penguin disputed that version. “Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish ‘Belonging’ because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances,” it said.

The publisher nevertheless acknowledged that fact-checking and recommendations were part of its discussions with authors, describing these as a normal part of the publishing process. It also maintained that it remained “willing and keen to publish the book”, while declining to disclose details of its discussions with Sonia on grounds of confidentiality.

Beyond the controversy over its Indian publisher, ‘Belonging’ promises Sonia’s own account of a life that began in Italy and became intertwined with the Nehru-Gandhi family and Indian politics.

“Much has been written about my family, but few narratives were able to reach into the truth of their motivations, their actions and even their very human failings,” Sonia has said.

The memoir will revisit the assassinations of Indira Gandhi in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, events that fundamentally changed the course of her life. “It was heartbreak and loss that threw me into the public world of politics. Up till then, I had guarded my privacy fiercely,” Sonia said.

That reluctant entry eventually took Sonia to the Congress presidency and, after the party-led alliance returned to power in 2004, to her decision to decline the office of the Prime Minister.