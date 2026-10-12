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Home / India / Haryana BJP leader Sudha Yadav, wife of Kargil martyr, is Karnataka Governor; Om Mathur shifted to Keralam

Haryana BJP leader Sudha Yadav, wife of Kargil martyr, is Karnataka Governor; Om Mathur shifted to Keralam

Sudha Yadav, the only woman member of BJP’s Parliamentary Board, has been elevated to a major gubernatorial position just days after her son Sidharth Yadav was named BJP media co-incharge

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:48 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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(From L-R) Sudha Yadav, Dhal Singh Bisen, Dushyant Gautam, and Braj Mohan Ram.
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President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed Governors to six states, naming Haryana BJP stalwart Sudha Yadav as the new Governor of Karnataka.

Sudha Yadav, the only woman member of BJP’s Parliamentary Board, the party’s highest decision-making body, has been elevated to a major gubernatorial position just days after her son Sidharth Yadav was named BJP media co-incharge.

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Sudha Yadav from Gurugram is the wife of former BSF Deputy Commandant Sukhbir Singh Yadav, who was martyred during the Kargil war.

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Among other gubernatorial appointments, President Murmu shifted senior BJP leader Om Mathur from Sikkim to Keralam.

Former BJP national general secretary and senior Dalit leader of the party from Delhi, Dushyant Gautam, will be the new Governor of Sikkim.

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Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the Governor of Kerala, has been appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Among four new appointments, Braj Mohan Ram was appointed Governor of Odisha and Dhal Singh Bisen as Governor of Uttarakhand.

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