The Haryana Government on Friday decided that a senior Haryana cadre IAS officer or a Haryana Civil Services officer with five years of experience will manage the affairs of late Godman and yoga guru Dhirendra Brahmachari's ashram, which the state had taken over in November 2025.

The Haryana Government's Industries and Commerce Department notified the Aparna Institution (Taking Over of Management and Control) Rules, 2026, operationalising the Aparna Institution (Taking Over of Management and Control) Act, 2025, which was enacted last year. The rules, issued by Commissioner & Secretary Amit Kumar Agrawal, come into immediate effect from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

Key provisions of the rules:

The state government will now appoint an administrator from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Haryana cadre, with a minimum of two years experience, or from the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) with at least five years experience, to oversee the institution's management.

A four-member committee will also be constituted to assist the administrator. Members will be drawn from Group-A service officers with at least one-year experience, or Group-B officers with a minimum of two-year experience.

The institution will be required to open a dedicated bank account with a nationalised bank. All income — including grants, gifts, and donations — must be deposited in this account and used exclusively for institutional expenses. Surplus funds may be parked in fixed deposits with a nationalised bank.

The BJP government had taken over the Aparna Ashram, founded by the controversial yoga guru Dhirendra Brahmachari, on a 24-acre property in Gurugram. Brahmachari was a close aide of late prime minister Indira Gandhi.