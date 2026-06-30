Haryana, Punjab & Chandigarh among top 5 in India in criminal laws ranking

Haryana, Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh are among the top five states which are currently leading the nation-wide ranking of Nyaya Sanhita, two years after the three new criminal laws came into force on July 1, 2024.

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Sources said Haryana, Goa, Assam, UT Chandigarh and Punjab were currently on top of the list as they had score well on the four key parameters of administrative reforms, operational efficiency, ICT application and integration — which needed to be complied with under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) rankings.

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All these four parameters under the BNS rankings hold weightage of 20 per cent (administrative reforms), 45 per cent (operational efficiency), 25 per cent (ICT application) and 10 per cent (integration), respectively. The national average, as in June 2026 is 70 per cent in the country, and sources informed that the abovementioned states currently are above this range.

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Certain states are lagging, owing to network issues, mainly in the northeastern parts of the country, which has hampered their rankings, however sources informed that 23 out of the 36 states and union territories were above the national average of 70 per cent. All states are competing with each other, to meet the four parameters and improve their rankings, sources added.

Moreover, they informed The Tribune that by January 1, 2027, most of the states were expected to achieve digital integration within police, prison, forensic, prosecution and court — which are the five foundational pillars of India's criminal justice system that operate under the umbrella of the Inter-operable criminal justice system, which is integrated with the country's Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

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The three new criminal laws are Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). They came into effect from July 1, 2024, replacing the colonial era laws namely IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.