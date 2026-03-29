Haryana seat-for-cash charges: Venugopal terms case 'BJP-CPI(M) sponsored', denies wrongdoing

AICC leader K C Venugopal on Sunday alleged that the case registered against him and other Congress leaders over bribery-for-election-ticket allegation in Haryana was a “BJP-CPI(M) sponsored” move.

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He was responding to questions from reporters here over a case registered against him and MP Kodikunnil Suresh on charges of allegedly accepting a bribe in exchange for a seat in the Haryana Assembly election.

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“The petition was first submitted before the DGP under the Kerala Chief Minister. Why was no investigation conducted?” he asked.

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The Congress leader said the case was fabricated as part of the election process, and he has also taken legal steps.

“This is a BJP-CPI(M) sponsored allegation. I have taken clear legal steps. I have also filed a complaint. Let there be an investigation,” he said.

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Venugopal added that he does not fear any probe as he has done nothing wrong.

He alleged that the Kerala CM was showing intolerance in recent days out of fear of electoral defeat.

“Will the Chief Minister dare to criticise Narendra Modi and Amit Shah? His comments against them are mild to ensure that they are not offended,” he said.

Venugopal said the Congress and the UDF have not entered into any deal with communal parties, including the SDPI.

“The UDF is going to the election with a clear stand that it will not make any pact with communal parties,” he said.

He further alleged that the CPI(M) has an “evident alliance” with the BJP and NDA in the election.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the alleged seat-for-cash controversy linked to Congress in the Haryana Assembly elections as “extremely serious” and demanded the party leadership respond to the charges.

Addressing reporters in Malappuram, Vijayan asked why the party leadership was remaining silent despite the gravity of the claims.

“If the allegations are baseless, why is the Congress not ready to initiate legal action?” he asked, adding that reports emerging from within decision-making levels of the party point to a lack of internal transparency.

The CM also questioned whether electoral candidacies, which should be based on political activities and commitment, were being made as mere things that could be bought with money.