Has Iran given any assurance on Strait of Hormuz: Kejriwal asks PM Modi

AAP convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sought to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi if Iran has given an assurance that Indian ships would be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi on Thursday night spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone and discussed the “serious situation” in West Asia.

The prime minister told the Iranian President that the safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities.

In a post on X, the AAP chief asked whether Indians would soon get a reprieve from the serious situation arising out of the West Asia conflict.

“Prime Minister, has the President of Iran assured you that they will allow our ships to pass through Hormuz? Will the countrymen soon be rid of this serious crisis?” Kejriwal said in the post in Hindi.

Notably, Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping passage through which India’s substantial energy imports come.

Three days back, a bulk oil carrier sailing to India was fired upon by Iranian forces as it was trying to cross through the Strait of Hormuz.