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Home / India / Has PM also forgiven BJP trolls who react with abusive and filthy comments, questions P Chidambram

Has PM also forgiven BJP trolls who react with abusive and filthy comments, questions P Chidambram

The Congress leader's remark came after PM Modi posted a video saying he forgives youth who had used 'very crude and abusive language' during the protest at Jantar Mantar

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ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:56 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Congress leader P Chidambaram. File photo
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Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over "abusive" comments posted by alleged BJP "trolls" on social media.

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In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "Has the Honourable Prime Minister also forgiven the BJP trolls who react on X with abusive and filthy comments to posts critical of the government?" His remarks come amid continuing political exchanges over the tone of public discourse and the use of profanity on social media platforms.

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Earlier, noting that some mischievous children had used "very crude and abusive language" during the protest at Jantar Mantar and that he and his late mother were also subjected to 'profane' remarks, Prime Minister Modi on Friday said that abuses never solve anything and urged people to guide those who have gone astray.

Sharing a video on Instagram, PM Modi said that he fully understands the outrage within society over the use of abusive language and it comes as "a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language", but asserted that there is a need to "embrace these children and show them the right path".

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PM Modi said punishing the youth, dragging them through court proceedings, and harassing them in society- none of this will change the situation.

"I want to forgive them. Society, too, should accept this,” said the Prime Minister, adding that guiding those who have gone astray is difficult, "but it is a task we must undertake".

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