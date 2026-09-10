Has US forgotten Kapany, Saund, Thind? BJP slams racial labelling of Sikhs in American immigration poster

The BJP on Thursday took strong exception to US immigration department posters labelling immigrants as “Mr Singh”, saying several enterprising Sikhs have enriched America with their skills and resilience.

In a statement addressed to US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, BJP spokesperson RP Singh strongly objected to the use of Sikh identity and the surname “Singh” as a caricature in an official US government deportation campaign.

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“America has every right to enforce its immigration laws and take action against illegal immigration. But enforcement must never become an excuse for racial, ethnic or religious stereotyping,” Singh said.

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He asked whether the US had forgotten Dr Narinder Singh Kapany, the pioneer of fibre optics; Dalip Singh Saund, the first Sikh and first Asian-American elected to the US Congress; and Bhagat Singh Thind, the Sikh US Army soldier who fought for citizenship and religious freedom.

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“Sikhs did not come to America merely to drive trucks. We came as scientists, farmers, entrepreneurs, soldiers, public servants and nation-builders. For more than a century, Sikhs have contributed to America’s economy, scientific advancement, agriculture, armed forces and public life,” the BJP leader said, speaking for the ruling party.

Against the backdrop of Sikh contributions to America, Singh said, the US government campaign depicting a Sikh man and using “Mr Singh” as a stereotype was deeply offensive.

“It insults not merely one individual, but a proud community whose members have worked, served and sacrificed for America.

“Enforce immigration law by all means, but do it with dignity, fairness and respect. Sikh identity must never be turned into a punchline,” Singh said.

Tagging Gor on X, Singh urged the ambassador to convey the strong sentiments of the Sikh community in India and around the world to the concerned authorities in Washington.