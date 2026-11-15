Hasina return legalities complete, ball now in India’s court: Dhaka

Bangladesh has completed all legal procedures required to secure the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, with Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman on Saturday saying the next move rests with New Delhi.

“We have completed everything required from our side as part of the legal process. What they (India) will do is up to them,” Asaduzzaman told mediapersons in Dhaka, signalling that the government had exhausted all necessary formalities to bring the ousted leader back.

He said Hasina would be extradited through the legal process under the bilateral extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India. “When she is extradited under the treaty, that itself is a legal process,” he was quoted as saying by Bdnews24.com.

The minister was speaking on the sidelines of an event at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka.

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Asked whether Hasina would be given an opportunity to appeal against her death sentence upon her return, Asaduzzaman said she would not be entitled to such relief under a law enacted during the tenure of Bangladesh’s founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Bangladesh has been seeking Hasina’s extradition since she fled to India on August 5, 2024, following a student-led mass uprising that toppled her 15-year rule.

The country’s International Crimes Tribunal sentenced her to death in November 2025 in a crimes-against-humanity case linked to the crackdown on protesters during the July-August 2024 uprising. Hasina was tried in absentia and has rejected both the charges and the proceedings.

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Dhaka formally sought her extradition through a diplomatic note in December 2024 and renewed the request after the death sentence was pronounced in November 2025.

The latest remarks come amid fresh developments surrounding Hasina’s stated intention to return to Bangladesh in December. She reportedly approached the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi through her lawyers seeking a new passport and national identity card.

The question of her return has also emerged as a key factor in the strained relationship between the two neighbours. Bangladesh has been pressing New Delhi to hand her over, while India has maintained that the extradition request is a legal matter.

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On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that the issue would be dealt with through legal channels. New Delhi also reaffirmed its desire for a “positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship” with Bangladesh.