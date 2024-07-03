Hathras stampede: PIL in Supreme Court seeks court-monitored probe, action against authorities for lapses

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 3

A day after 121 people died at a religious congregation in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, a PIL filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a court-monitored probe into the incident and action against authorities responsible for lapses.

Petitioner Vishal Tiwari, an advocate, demanded appointment of a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to probe the stampede and suggest guidelines to avoid such incidents at public gatherings in future.

Tiwari sought a direction to the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report and initiate legal action against those who acted negligently.

The petitioner has sought a direction to states to submit the status of medical facilities available from the block/Tehsil to the district level to deal with incidents of stampede.

“Such incident prima facie depicts the serious condition of responsibility lapse, negligence and unfaithful duty of care towards the public by the government authorities,” Tiwari submitted.

An FIR lodged by the police alleged that the organisers hid the actual number of devotees coming to the 'satsang' while seeking permission, did not cooperate in traffic management and hid evidence after the stampede, which broke out after people gathered there stopped to collect mud from the way the baba's vehicle was passing.

The petition urged the top court to direct states to issue guidelines to prevent stampedes for the safety of the public attending such religious or other events in large numbers and submit reports on medical facilities available at various levels to deal with such stampedes or other incidents.

Over 2.5 lakh devotees had gathered on Tuesday in Hathras district's Phulrai village for the 'satsang' conducted by Baba Narayan Hari -- also known as Saakar Vishwahari Bhole Baba. A stampede at the congregation killed 121 people and left 28 injured, most of them women, as devotees got suffocated in the worst such tragedy in recent years.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against the organisers, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event in which only 80,000 were allowed.

“There are several questions which are brewing up from this horrific incident of stampede thereby questioning the duty and lapse of state government and municipal corporations,” the petitioner said, adding the authorities failed to control the crowd at the event.

