Home / India / Hats off to US Supreme Court for striking down Trump's tariff strategy: Congress

Hats off to US Supreme Court for striking down Trump's tariff strategy: Congress

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, posts on X

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:01 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
Jairam Ramesh. File photo
The Congress on Friday hailed the US Supreme Court decision striking down President Donald Trump's global tariffs and said the American system of checks and balances still seems to be working.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said, "Hats off to the US Supreme Court for striking down President Trump's entire tariff strategy! Quite an amazing decision given its ideological composition.

"A 6-3 verdict is decisive. The American system of checks and balances still seems to be working."

The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs, handing him a significant loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda.

The 6-3 decision centred on tariffs imposed under an emergency powers law, including the sweeping reciprocal tariffs Trump levied on nearly every other country.

The majority found that the Constitution very clearly gives the Congress the power to impose taxes, which include tariffs.

