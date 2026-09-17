‘Have a spine, stand up’: Rahul cites US pressure, asks Modi to roll back UPI fee

Invoking his grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi, Rahul recalled her response when asked whether she leaned Left or Right: “I don’t lean left, I don’t lean right, I stand straight.”

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He then turned the comparison on Modi, alleging that the PM had chosen neither Left nor Right, but to “lie down straight and prostrate himself in front of Trump”.

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Rahul further alleged that the new UPI regime would put a burden on Indians while financially benefiting American interests.

The government has introduced a 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on specified person-to-merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 from October 15. Person-to-person transfers will remain free, while the government says around 96 per cent of merchant transactions will remain unaffected. The Centre has also maintained that MDR is not a tax and will not be charged to customers.

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Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge widened the attack to India-US relations, alleging that the Modi government was repeatedly giving ground to Washington while Indians bore the consequences.

Pointing to the threat of US tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian energy, Kharge said sectors ranging from pharmaceuticals and textiles to engineering goods, auto components, gems and jewellery and electronics could face a severe shock. The legislation has cleared the US Senate and advanced procedurally in the House.

“From tariffs and trade to H1B1 immigration, visas and digital payments, the pressure from Washington keeps mounting,” Kharge alleged, accusing Modi of repeatedly “surrendering”.

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh also questioned why the MDR had been fixed at 0.4 per cent and whether the move was intended to make it easier for American card companies to compete with UPI.

Ramesh questioned the government’s argument that the charge was required to make UPI sustainable and put the annual cost of running the ecosystem at around Rs 20,000 crore.

He coined a new expansion for NOTA to make his political point -- “Narendra’s Ongoing Trump Appeasement”.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera went back a decade to Rahul’s criticism of digital payments after demonetisation.

Recalling Rahul’s 2016 “Pay to Modi” jibe at Paytm, Khera claimed the introduction of MDR had now vindicated that criticism.

The Finance Ministry, however, rejected allegations that the UPI decision was driven by external pressure, saying India's digital payment policy was decided independently and the new framework was intended to keep the ecosystem sustainable while protecting consumers and small merchants.