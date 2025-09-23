Have ended 7 wars, including India-Pakistan one, Trump claims at UN

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again said he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan, this time repeating his claim from the podium of the UN General Assembly.

Advertisement

In his speech at the General Debate of the high-level 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trump also lashed out at the world body for its failure to "even try to help" in ending the conflicts.

"Likewise, in a period of just seven months, I have ended seven un-endable wars. They said they were ‘un-endable, you are never going to get them solved'," he said.

Advertisement

Trump said some of the wars he helped end were going on for decades.

"I ended seven wars, and in all cases they were raging, with countless thousands of people being killed. These are Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda - a vicious, violent war that was, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia and Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Trump said.

Advertisement

"No president or prime minister, and for that matter, no other country has ever done anything close to that. And I did it in just seven months. It's never happened before," Trump said.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim nearly 50 times that he “helped settle” the tensions between India and Pakistan.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of the two militaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear in Parliament that no leader of any country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor.

In his first address to world leaders from the UN podium in his second term as President, Trump lashed out at the United Nations for its failure to offer any help in ending these raging conflicts.

"It's too bad that I had to do these things instead of the UN doing them. And sadly, in all cases, the UN did not even try to help in any of them. I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of each and every one of these countries, and never even received a phone call from the UN offering to help in finalising the deal,” he said.

He added that he didn't think about it at the time because he was "too busy" working to save millions of lives and stopping these wars.

"But later I realised that the United Nations wasn't there for us. They weren't there. I thought of it really after the fact, not during, not during these negotiations, which were not easy.

“That being the case, what is the purpose of the UN. The UN has such tremendous potential. I've always said it, it has such tremendous, tremendous potential, but it's not even coming close to living up to that potential for the most part. At least for now, all they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter up. It's empty words, and empty words don't solve war. The only thing that solves war and wars is action.”

Trump said that even after ending all of these wars and negotiating the Abraham Accords, the US received no credit.

"Everyone says that I should get the Nobel Peace Prize for each one of these achievements. But for me, the real prize will be the sons and daughters who live to grow up with their mothers and fathers because millions of people are no longer being killed in endless and unglorious wars. What I care about is not winning prizes, it's saving lives. We saved millions and millions of lives with the seven wars, and we have others that we're working on,” he said.

Trump said he has also been working relentlessly to stop the killings in Ukraine. He said of the seven wars that he has stopped, “I thought that would be the easiest because of my relationship with President Putin, which had always been a good one. I thought that was going to be the easiest one. But you know, in war, you never know what's going to happen. There are always lots of surprises, both good and bad.

"Everyone thought Russia would win this war in three days, but it didn't work out that way. It was supposed to be just a quick little skirmish. It's not making Russia look good. It's making them look bad."

He added that the Ukraine conflict should have ended within a matter of days, certainly less than a week, and “they've been fighting for three and a half years and killing” anywhere from 5,000-7,000 young soldiers on both sides every single week.

“This war would never have started if I were president. This was a war that should have never happened. It shows you what leadership is, what bad leadership can do to a country. The only question now is: how many more lives will be needlessly lost on both sides?” Trump said.