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Home / India / ‘Have faith in the system’: SC tells petitioner who flagged alleged objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad

‘Have faith in the system’: SC tells petitioner who flagged alleged objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad

A Bench of Justice A. Amanullah and Justice Sheel Nagu asks petitioner Anas Chaudhary to first approach the police authorities

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:16 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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“Have faith in the system,” the Supreme Court on Monday told a PIL petitioner who flagged certain objectionable comments allegedly made by an influencer against Prophet Muhammad.

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A Bench of Justice A. Amanullah and Justice Sheel Nagu asked petitioner Anas Chaudhary to first approach the police authorities as it declined urgent listing of his PIL.

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The comments from the Bench came after advocate Rajat Kumar mentioned the matter and said the comments could create communal disharmony in the country.

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“Have you filed a case? The police are there. Have faith in our system. We are only the apex, we are here to monitor. It is also an eye-opener for us whether our lower functionaries are working or not? If everything is short-circuited here, they will also raise their hands... that okay, that is what is happening...all institutions are going haywire because everything comes from the top,” Justice Amanullah told the petitioner’s counsel.

The Bench asked him not to sensationalise the issue, saying it could be raised before it only if normal procedure did not result in an appropriate action.

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“It is a grave thing; I agree with you. Speaking for myself, I am very sensitive to it... but then there is a procedure. If that doesn’t work, come to us. In sensitive matters, you are also a citizen of India first, you must understand the implications. You are a counsel...You know the law. you understand the consequences. Don’t sensationalise these things. If one person has made a mistake, pin him down with the full force of the law,” Justice Amanullah said.

The PIL has sought directions to the government authorities to frame and implement appropriate guidelines to curb, prevent and regulate the publication, circulation and dissemination of content that’ s deliberately derogatory, offensive, or insulting towards revered religious figures on digital and social media platforms.

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