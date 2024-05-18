Have found Arvind Kejriwal’s chats with hawala operators: Enforcement Directorate to Supreme Court

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, May 17
Spelling further trouble for beleaguered Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday told the Supreme Court that it has recovered his direct personal chats with a hawala operator in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy “scam”.
“I must point out, now we have found chats between Arvind Kejriwal and the hawala operator… personal… direct chats,” Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, opposing on behalf of the ED the AAP national convenor’s petition challenging his arrest. The ASG’s revelation came after the Bench, which also included Justice Dipankar Datta, repeatedly asked what material the probe agency had collected since its verdict rejecting former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on October 30 last year.
Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said: “This is not fair… this information is being given now at 4.30 pm. This is suppression of evidence.” The Bench reserved its verdict on Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal
CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...