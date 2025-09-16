Have worst system of picking election commissioners: Quraishi

Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) SY Quraishi on Monday noted that despite being the biggest democracy, India had the worst system of appointment of an election commissioner. However, he added that with the Constitution giving immense powers to an election commissioner, it is up to the appointed person to show some backbone.

He even noted with concern that judiciary in India had been compromised as had been the poll panel. But he added that the Constitution could not be faulted for this, because in the words of Dr BR Ambedkar, the Constitution is as good or as bad as the people who it is administering.

However in the same breath, Quraishi refrained from commenting on how the judiciary and the EC had been subjugated, saying that it was a matter of speculation. Quraishi’s comments came amid the raging debate in recent times over the process of appointment of the CEC, where the CJI has been replaced by a Cabinet Minister from the selection panel, which is led by the PM and also consists of the Leader of Opposition.

