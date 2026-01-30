DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / ‘Have you cleaned up AIADMK’s corruption in your washing machine’: Stalin mocks BJP

‘Have you cleaned up AIADMK’s corruption in your washing machine’: Stalin mocks BJP

Targets the saffron party for making ‘baseless allegations’ against the DMK      

article_Author
PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 01:47 PM Jan 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MK Stalin. File photo
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP asking whether their alliance partner AIADMK allegedly involved in corruption cases has been cleaned in their “washing machine”.

Advertisement

Targeting the saffron party for making "baseless allegations" against the DMK, Stalin, after inaugurating the NDTV Tamil Nadu Summit here, said those who cannot digest the growth of Tamil Nadu spread lies through “WhatsApp university”.

Advertisement

“All the allegations made against us follow an old script. The first of these is the political dynasty charge. I have already answered this. Anyone is free to enter politics, but they must stand before the people, earn their trust and win votes to succeed. This is a baseless accusation made by those who cannot face us on the ground,” the DMK chief said.

Advertisement

The second allegation they make against us is “corruption”. “Has anyone proved a single allegation made against us so far?” he asked.

Hitting out at the BJP, Stalin said, “Those currently with you are the ones truly involved in corruption, specifically, the AIADMK, who were even convicted by the Supreme Court in corruption cases. When you were not in alliance with them, how many allegations did you level against them? Have you now washed them in your washing machine?”

Advertisement

“The opposition claims that Tamil Nadu is anti-Hindu. But in the last 1,730 days of power, consecrations for over 4,000 temples have been conducted, a scale which has not even taken place in any BJP-ruled states,” he claimed.

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts