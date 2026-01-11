HC cautions courts against harsh conditions while releasing seized property

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that courts must not impose harsh or unrealistic conditions while releasing seized property on 'sapurdari'. Such conditions, the court held, should protect evidence, not punish citizens indirectly.

Justice Sumeet Goel also made it clear keeping the property away from its rightful owner for long periods—or burdening its release with excessive conditions—became unreasonable and unfair once the evidentiary value of seized property could be preserved through photographs, videography or detailed 'panchnamas'.

“The continued withholding of the property from rightful claimant ceases to be a proportionate investigative measure,” Justice Goel observed, adding that release conditions “must serve the intended purpose of temporary custodianship and not operate as an indirect punitive measure against the claimant or arbitrary hurdle to the release.”

Explaining the law in practical terms, the court asserted that sapurdari was meant to prevent seized property from rotting away in police malkhanas, while cases dragged on for years. Vehicles rust, machines deteriorate and documents lost utility—causing loss to citizens and needless burden on the State.

“The underlying legislative schema is premised on the fundamental principle that property seized in connection with an alleged offence ought not to be retained for any period longer than absolutely necessary,” Justice Goel asserted, warning that prolonged retention often resulted in “depreciation, decay or complete destruction of the property.”

The Bench also linked the principle to the constitutional right to property under Article 300-A, stressing that deprivation of property must be lawful, fair and reasonable—not merely authorised on paper. “The term ‘authority of law’ must be interpreted not merely as a reference to a statutory provision, but as an embodiment of principles of justice, fairness and reasonableness,” it held.

The court also drew a sharp line between reasonable safeguards and excessive demands. It cautioned that “requiring excessive bank guarantees, demanding sureties far exceeding the property’s depreciated value, or imposing unreasonable restrictions on its use may render the order for release practically nugatory—amounting to taking away with one hand the benefit conferred by the other.”

Justice Goel also clarified that conditions must vary depending on the nature of the property and its role in the alleged crime. If the property itself was the subject of the offence—such as stolen cash or jewellery—the bond could match its value. But where a vehicle or similar item played only an incidental role, imposing conditions equal to its full market value would be “disproportionate” and “punitive in nature.”

In such cases, the court said, the objective should only be to ensure future production before the court—often achievable through a reasonable bond and an undertaking not to alienate or damage the property.