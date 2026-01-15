DT
Home / India / HC declines stay on scam trial against Lalu, son Tejashwi

HC declines stay on scam trial against Lalu, son Tejashwi

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:22 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday made it clear that the criminal trial in the IRCTC corruption case involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will continue without interruption. Declining to stay the proceedings, the court signalled that challenges to the framing of charges cannot be used to stall a trial already set in motion.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while hearing petitions filed by Lalu and Tejashwi against a trial court order framing charges, said she was not inclined to pause the ongoing proceedings.

