HC declines stay on scam trial against Lalu, son Tejashwi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday made it clear that the criminal trial in the IRCTC corruption case involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will continue without interruption. Declining to stay the proceedings, the court signalled that challenges to the framing of charges cannot be used to stall a trial already set in motion.

Advertisement

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while hearing petitions filed by Lalu and Tejashwi against a trial court order framing charges, said she was not inclined to pause the ongoing proceedings.

Advertisement