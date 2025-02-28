HC extends stay on trial in Herald case
The Delhi HC on Thursday extended the stay on the trial court proceedings in the National Herald case involving Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others. It posted the hearing on a plea by former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on July 28 in the matter.
