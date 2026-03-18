HC orders takedown of content linking Puri’s daughter to Epstein

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the removal of allegedly defamatory online content linking Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s daughter, Himayani Puri, to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while clarifying that the interim blocking order will operate only within India for now.

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Justice Mini Pushkarna ordered several social media entities and unidentified “John Doe” defendants to remove the posts, videos and links flagged in Puri’s suit within 24 hours. The court said if the uploaders fail to take down the material within the stipulated period, the intermediaries concerned must block access to the content.

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However, the court clarified that the blocking directions against intermediaries would, at this stage, be limited to content accessible within India and would not operate globally.

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“The present injunction order will operate within the Indian domain with respect to the video/content uploaded from the IP addresses within India… In so far as URLs/links that have been uploaded from outside India, the defendants are directed to ensure that they are blocked in India,” the court said. The court also restrained the continued publication or circulation of any defamatory material linking Puri to Epstein. Observing that the plaintiff had established a prima facie case, Justice Pushkarna said the balance of convenience was in her favour and that irreparable injury would be caused if the defendants were not restrained.

Himayani Puri, a US citizen, has filed a civil suit seeking Rs 10 crore in damages, a permanent injunction against several social media entities and unidentified persons and the removal of allegedly defamatory content circulated across online platforms worldwide.