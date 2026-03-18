DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / HC orders takedown of content linking Puri’s daughter to Epstein

HC orders takedown of content linking Puri’s daughter to Epstein

Injunction to operate only within India

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:59 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi High Court. File
Advertisement

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the removal of allegedly defamatory online content linking Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s daughter, Himayani Puri, to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while clarifying that the interim blocking order will operate only within India for now.

Advertisement

Justice Mini Pushkarna ordered several social media entities and unidentified “John Doe” defendants to remove the posts, videos and links flagged in Puri’s suit within 24 hours. The court said if the uploaders fail to take down the material within the stipulated period, the intermediaries concerned must block access to the content.

Advertisement

However, the court clarified that the blocking directions against intermediaries would, at this stage, be limited to content accessible within India and would not operate globally.

Advertisement

“The present injunction order will operate within the Indian domain with respect to the video/content uploaded from the IP addresses within India… In so far as URLs/links that have been uploaded from outside India, the defendants are directed to ensure that they are blocked in India,” the court said. The court also restrained the continued publication or circulation of any defamatory material linking Puri to Epstein. Observing that the plaintiff had established a prima facie case, Justice Pushkarna said the balance of convenience was in her favour and that irreparable injury would be caused if the defendants were not restrained.

Himayani Puri, a US citizen, has filed a civil suit seeking Rs 10 crore in damages, a permanent injunction against several social media entities and unidentified persons and the removal of allegedly defamatory content circulated across online platforms worldwide.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts