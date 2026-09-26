HC tells Meta to remove morphed Modi picture

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered “complete police protection” for a woman who has accused Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders of circulating an obscene deepfake image showing her alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and directed Meta to disable access to the disputed content within 24 hours.

Justice Girish Kathpalia issued notices to CJP leaders Saurav Das, Abhijit Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh after the woman alleged that her photograph was morphed, displayed during the CJP demonstration and circulated online, triggering threats against her. The allegations against the CJP functionaries have not been adjudicated. Taking note of the threat perception, the court also moved to keep the woman’s whereabouts out of the public domain. Justice Kathpalia said she had taken the “correct decision” by not disclosing her present address in the petition.

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She was directed to give her exact address only to the investigating officer present in the court, who must immediately transmit it to the SHO concerned. The SHO was ordered to ensure her protection “in all possible and practical manner”.

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The woman has alleged that unknown persons used AI face-swapping technology to put her face on a “highly vulgar and compromising image” alongside the Prime Minister.

According to her petition, physical banners carrying the morphed image were displayed at the CJP demonstration and videos were later uploaded on social media. She has also alleged that the manipulated photographs found their way to pornographic websites.

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Her counsel Umesh Sharma told the court that she was receiving threats and sought immediate removal of the material. The High Court issued notice to Meta Platforms and directed it to disable access to the objectionable content on platforms managed by it within 24 hours.

The Delhi Police informed the court that an FIR had already been registered. The court directed the police to file a status report within a week spelling out the action taken.

The woman, in turn, has been asked to provide investigators with the photographs, videos and web links in electronic form. The Registry was directed to redact the disputed links from the petition and annexures.

Justice Kathpalia noted that some of the reliefs sought would ordinarily fall before the civil writ jurisdiction, but said the sensitivity of the case warranted immediate intervention. “Looking into sensitivity, we should not make the lady run from one place to another,” the judge observed. Referring to the alleged deepfake, the court also noted that the image involved the Prime Minister. “It is not just a matter of the lady but also about the Prime Minister of the country,” Justice Kathpalia said.