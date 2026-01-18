DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / HC to examine if woman allegedly void in marriage can seek maintenance from stepson

HC to examine if woman allegedly void in marriage can seek maintenance from stepson

The case has its genesis in a maintenance dispute following the death of a person in 2021

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:33 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative pic
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court will examine whether a woman whose marriage is alleged to be void can be treated as a “wife” or “legal widow” to claim maintenance under Section 125 of the CrPC from a “stepson”.

Advertisement

Taking up a petition filed in one such matter by the alleged “stepson”, Justice Neerja K Kalson issued notice of motion to the woman for April 9. “In the meantime, further proceedings before the Family Court concerned shall remain stayed qua the petitioner,” the Bench asserted.

Advertisement

The case has its genesis in a maintenance dispute following the death of a person in 2021. His son has challenged an order granting interim maintenance of Rs 15,000 per month to a woman, who claimed to be his father’s widow and described the petitioner as her stepson.

Advertisement

Counsel Anuj Baliaan contended on petitioner-son’s behalf that he initially disputed the maintainability of the Section 125 petition on the ground that a stepson did not have personal legal obligation to maintain a stepmother. His application seeking dismissal of the maintenance case was rejected by the trial court in July 2024, and the High Court declined to interfere in August 2024.

The matter, however, took a new turn when the petitioner claimed to have discovered that the respondent-woman had contracted two earlier marriages, neither of which had been dissolved by any decree of divorce. As such, she could not be his father’s legally wedded wife.

Advertisement

In December 2024, he moved an application to place documents relating to those marriages on record. In her reply, the respondent did not specifically deny the earlier marriages and did not produce any divorce decree to show that those marriages had been legally dissolved.

Baliaan argued on the petitioner’s behalf that the respondent-woman in these circumstances could not be treated as a legally wedded wife or widow in the eyes of law. At best she might be treated as a “defacto wife” but not a legally wedded wife, he added.

Baliaan added the trial court despite the serious dispute over her marital status granted interim maintenance by order dated October 24, 2025, without first deciding whether she was legally entitled to maintenance as a wife. The petitioner pointed out that the respondent could not establish her status as legally wedded wife/widow. She could not even show that her earlier husbands or “natural born children” were incapable of maintaining her, and that a civil dispute over property is already pending.

He added: “The respondent has herself admitted earlier marriages and has not produced any decree of divorce dissolving those marriages. Her alleged marriage with the petitioner’s father is void and does not confer upon her the legal status of wife or widow so as to maintain a petition under Section 125 CrPC”.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts