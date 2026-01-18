HC to examine if woman allegedly void in marriage can seek maintenance from stepson

The Punjab and Haryana High Court will examine whether a woman whose marriage is alleged to be void can be treated as a “wife” or “legal widow” to claim maintenance under Section 125 of the CrPC from a “stepson”.

Advertisement

Taking up a petition filed in one such matter by the alleged “stepson”, Justice Neerja K Kalson issued notice of motion to the woman for April 9. “In the meantime, further proceedings before the Family Court concerned shall remain stayed qua the petitioner,” the Bench asserted.

Advertisement

The case has its genesis in a maintenance dispute following the death of a person in 2021. His son has challenged an order granting interim maintenance of Rs 15,000 per month to a woman, who claimed to be his father’s widow and described the petitioner as her stepson.

Advertisement

Counsel Anuj Baliaan contended on petitioner-son’s behalf that he initially disputed the maintainability of the Section 125 petition on the ground that a stepson did not have personal legal obligation to maintain a stepmother. His application seeking dismissal of the maintenance case was rejected by the trial court in July 2024, and the High Court declined to interfere in August 2024.

The matter, however, took a new turn when the petitioner claimed to have discovered that the respondent-woman had contracted two earlier marriages, neither of which had been dissolved by any decree of divorce. As such, she could not be his father’s legally wedded wife.

Advertisement

In December 2024, he moved an application to place documents relating to those marriages on record. In her reply, the respondent did not specifically deny the earlier marriages and did not produce any divorce decree to show that those marriages had been legally dissolved.

Baliaan argued on the petitioner’s behalf that the respondent-woman in these circumstances could not be treated as a legally wedded wife or widow in the eyes of law. At best she might be treated as a “defacto wife” but not a legally wedded wife, he added.

Baliaan added the trial court despite the serious dispute over her marital status granted interim maintenance by order dated October 24, 2025, without first deciding whether she was legally entitled to maintenance as a wife. The petitioner pointed out that the respondent could not establish her status as legally wedded wife/widow. She could not even show that her earlier husbands or “natural born children” were incapable of maintaining her, and that a civil dispute over property is already pending.

He added: “The respondent has herself admitted earlier marriages and has not produced any decree of divorce dissolving those marriages. Her alleged marriage with the petitioner’s father is void and does not confer upon her the legal status of wife or widow so as to maintain a petition under Section 125 CrPC”.