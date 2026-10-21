HDFC Bank probe reveals 2 high-ranking executives shared confidential information to external parties: Sources

HDFC Bank Ltd., the largest in India by market capitalisation, conducted an internal investigation that uncovered evidences that two high-ranking executives shared confidential business strategies and potentially sensitive market information with external parties, as per sources privy to the matter.

The executives oversee specific essential businesses and roles at the bank, as per the individuals who requested anonymity while discussing private matters.

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HDFC identified the executives through an internal probe that started when certain leaders became concerned about potential information leaks, the sources stated. The investigation is ongoing as the bank is determining if the information was misused, the individuals stated.

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A spokesperson for HDFC Bank confirmed an internal assessment but refrained from discussing its outcomes or the executives implicated. “In accordance with our policies, an internal investigation into this issue is presently in progress to collect and assess all pertinent information. Once the review is completed, suitable measures will be implemented based on the results,” the spokesperson stated via email.

The bank said it is dedicated to maintaining the highest levels of ethics and governance, treating reports of possible violations with seriousness.

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The assessment arrives during a sensitive period for HDFC Bank, valued at roughly USD 115 billion, which has dedicated three decades to building a reputation for prudent management, robust internal controls, and steady profitability.

The lender is preparing for its initial external CEO after conflicts in the boardroom and exits of management. Its stock price has fallen roughly 28 per cent this year.

The investigation and its results were presented to upper management, including several board members. Earlier this year, the sources highlighted. Both executives have been officially notified of the findings, and it remains unclear what disciplinary measures will be taken, according to the individuals.

The results contribute to the struggles facing Anup Bagchi, a longtime executive from competitor ICICI Group, who is set to take over as HDFC Bank’s CEO on October. 27.

In the past few months, internal conflicts within HDFC have surfaced publicly. In March, former chairman Atanu Chakraborty unexpectedly stepped down, highlighting discrepancies between his personal principles and some activities at the bank. A separate legal assessment ordered by the lender later noted that his concerns were unfounded.

Bagchi’s appointment comes after the unexpected choice of Sashidhar Jagdishan, the current CEO, to decline running for another term. Jagdishan is resigning after leading for six years.

Kaizad Bharucha, deputy managing director and among the bank’s longest-tenured executives, has also requested to depart at the end of December.