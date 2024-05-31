Health did not stop Kejriwal from canvassing: ED opposes bail plea

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 30

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved a Delhi court for bail in a money laundering case linked to the excise scam, the ED on Thursday vehemently opposed his plea saying, “His health didn’t hinder him from campaigning”.

Kejriwal has filed two bail applications — one for regular bail and the other for one-week interim bail on medical grounds to undergo certain tests.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja initially asked the ED to respond to Kejriwal’s regular bail plea by June 1 but later deferred it to June 7 after ASG SV Raju sought more time to file a reply on behalf of the probe agency. “He (Kejriwal) has been granted interim bail by the SC. He is campaigning in Punjab today. His health did not hinder him from campaigning,” the ASG said. However, Baweja asked the ED to respond to Kejriwal’s one-week interim bail plea to enable him undergo certain medical tests by June 1 when his interim bail will expire.

