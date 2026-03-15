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Home / India / Health, edu, banking under one roof: Scindia launches India’s 1st Samriddhi centre in MP village

Health, edu, banking under one roof: Scindia launches India’s 1st Samriddhi centre in MP village

The initiative aims to promote holistic development in rural areas through an integrated platform combining digital and physical services

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PTI
Bhopal, Updated At : 03:56 PM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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In this image posted on March 15, 2026, Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia during the launch of the first integrated phygital service centre to facilitate online services for beneficiaries visiting the outlet, in Umri village, Guna district, Madhya Pradesh. Image credit/@JM_Scindia/X via PTI
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Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the country’s first Samriddhi Centre at Umri village in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, aimed at providing healthcare, education, banking and agriculture services under one roof, officials said.

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The initiative was an important step towards digital empowerment and improved service access for rural India, Scindia said during the inauguration of the centre on Saturday.

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The initiative, under the Department of Telecommunications’ Samriddh Gram Phygital Services, aimed to promote holistic development in rural areas through an integrated platform combining digital and physical services, an official statement said.

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The centre would provide villagers access to various services related to healthcare, education, banking and agriculture under one roof, it said.

During the inauguration ceremony, Scindia inspected the services and equipment available at the centre.

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He also wore a virtual reality (VR) headset to experience its use and informed villagers about the benefits of such technologies.

The minister expressed confidence that the Samriddhi Centre would help improve the standard of living of villagers and that the model could be expanded to other villages across the country.

Local public representatives, officials and a large number of villagers were present on the occasion.

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