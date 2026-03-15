Health, edu, banking under one roof: Scindia launches India’s 1st Samriddhi centre in MP village

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the country’s first Samriddhi Centre at Umri village in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, aimed at providing healthcare, education, banking and agriculture services under one roof, officials said.

Advertisement

The initiative was an important step towards digital empowerment and improved service access for rural India, Scindia said during the inauguration of the centre on Saturday.

Advertisement

The initiative, under the Department of Telecommunications’ Samriddh Gram Phygital Services, aimed to promote holistic development in rural areas through an integrated platform combining digital and physical services, an official statement said.

Advertisement

The centre would provide villagers access to various services related to healthcare, education, banking and agriculture under one roof, it said.

During the inauguration ceremony, Scindia inspected the services and equipment available at the centre.

Advertisement

He also wore a virtual reality (VR) headset to experience its use and informed villagers about the benefits of such technologies.

The minister expressed confidence that the Samriddhi Centre would help improve the standard of living of villagers and that the model could be expanded to other villages across the country.

Local public representatives, officials and a large number of villagers were present on the occasion.