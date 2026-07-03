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Home / India / Hearing on Khan Sir’s anticipatory bail plea deferred till July 7  

Hearing on Khan Sir’s anticipatory bail plea deferred till July 7  

Interim protection from arrest extended as court postpones hearing in coaching institute firing case; bail pleas of 2 security guards also to be heard next week

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PTI
Patna, Updated At : 03:48 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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The case relates to a firing incident that occurred in early June after Khan Sir’s coaching institute was allegedly vandalised by a group of miscreants. Image credit/PTI file.
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A Patna court on Thursday deferred the hearing of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as ‘Khan Sir’, anticipatory bail plea in connection with the coaching institute firing case till July 7.

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The case relates to a firing incident that occurred in early June after Khan Sir’s coaching institute was allegedly vandalised by a group of miscreants. His security guards are accused of opening fire during the incident.

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The court was also expected to hear the bail applications of both security guards of Khan Sir who are in judicial custody.

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“Since the district judge was absent today, the hearing took place under ADJ-2. The next hearing will take place on July 7,” educator Roshan Anand’s advocate Satyam Jha told PTI Video.

Reiterating the same facts, Khan Sir’s advocate Arvind Kumar Mouar added that the “stay on Khan Sir’s arrest has been extended till July 7.” Both the advocates said that the hearing on the bail petitions of Khan Sir’s two bodyguards will also take place on the same date

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