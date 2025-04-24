DT
PT
Home / India / Tears, heartbreak as bodies of tourists killed in Pahalgam reach their hometowns

Tears, heartbreak as bodies of tourists killed in Pahalgam reach their hometowns

Gujarat and Pune pay respects to Pahalgam victims
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:15 AM Apr 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Wife, daughter, son and other family members of Madhusudan Rao, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, mourn after his mortal remains arrived at the Chennai Airport early Thursday. PTI
The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, has led to the heartbreaking loss of multiple tourists, including families from Gujarat and Pune.

Among those from Gujarat who were killed in the attack were Shailesh Kalathiya from Surat, and Yatish Parmar along with his son Smit from Bhavnagar.

The bodies of Yatish and Smit were brought to Ahmedabad airport from Mumbai, greeted by Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, while Kalathiya's remains were returned to Surat Airport, where Union Minister CR Paatil also paid his respects.

Kalathiya's family, who survived the attack, was on the same flight, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is expected to attend the last rites of Yatish and Smit in Bhavnagar.

Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi will attend the last rites of Kalathiya in Surat on Thursday morning.

The mortal remains of two Pune-based tourists, who were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, were brought here by a flight early Thursday morning.

The bodies of Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote reached around 5.30 am at the Pune international airport where Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol was present to receive them.

The mortal remains will be kept at their respective homes for people to pay homage and later the last rites of Jagdale and Ganbote will be performed at around 9 am at the Vaikunth Crematorium, according to the district administration officials.

Ganbote, his wife Sangita; Jagdale, his wife Pragati and their daughter Asavari were holidaying in Kashmir when the terror attack upended the lives of both the families.

Ganbote, who had worked hard all his life to expand his business of `farsan' snacks, went on a rare trip away from work and it ended in a tragedy, his friend said as they mourned his demise.

All his life Ganbote lived in a narrow lane in Rasta Peth, and recently built a house on the Kondhwa-Saswad road where his farsan factory is also located.

Known for his jovial and helpful nature, Ganbote was a familiar and loved figure in his old neighbourhood. He had recently become a grandfather and was very happy, his friend said.

With PTI inputs 

