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Home / India / Heatwave alert for North India; Delhi temperature to hit 44°C

Heatwave alert for North India; Delhi temperature to hit 44°C

Isolated rain likely in Himachal from May 19 to 23, in J&K on May 19-20

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:39 AM May 18, 2026 IST
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A taxi driver splashes water on his face amid rising temperatures in Kolkata on Sunday. PTI
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for an intense and widespread heatwave across several parts of the country, with Delhi and other regions of North India expected to experience severe heat stress in the coming days.
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According to the IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist across the plains of North-West and Central India this week. States, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, and the Vidarbha region, are expected to remain under heatwave conditions till May 23.

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The weather department has advised caution, particularly in heatwave-affected regions, as rising temperatures combined with humid conditions may lead to increased health risks, especially for vulnerable groups.

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Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 3–5°C over many parts of North-West India until May 21, followed by no significant change during May 22–23.

In Maharashtra and Gujarat, temperatures are likely to remain stable until May 19, after which a gradual fall of 2–3°C is expected between May 20 and 22.

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In East, North-East and Telangana, a gradual rise of 2–3°C in maximum temperatures is likely until May 19, with conditions expected to remain largely stable thereafter through May 23.

Yesterday, the maximum temperatures soared to between 40°C and 45°C across most parts of Central India and adjoining regions of North Peninsular India. Many areas of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and neighbouring Haryana also recorded extreme heat. With the heatwave persisting in the national capital, Delhi is likely to experience temperatures reaching 44°C.

In the rest of the country, no significant change in maximum temperatures has been predicted until May 23, 2026.

Alongside the heatwave conditions, the IMD has also forecast scattered to isolated light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph in parts of North and North-West India.

Jammu and Kashmir is likely to experience such weather on May 19 and 20, while Uttarakhand may witness similar conditions between May 20 and 23. Himachal Pradesh is also expected to see isolated rainfall, with thunderstorms and strong winds, during May 19–23.

Meanwhile, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over North-East and South peninsular India.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya in the coming days.

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