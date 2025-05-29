Heavy monsoon rain cause widespread damage in Kerala; red alert in 8 districts

The heavy monsoon rains and accompanying strong winds damaged homes, power lines and crops in many parts of Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issuing a red alert for eight districts of the state.

Advertisement

The heavy rains and winds caused uprooting of trees as well as waterlogging and flooding of low-lying areas and those close to river banks in various parts of the state.

In many hilly regions of the state, like Wayanad, people were relocated to relief camps.

Advertisement

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said that due to the heavy rains, water levels in various rivers -- Manimala and Achankovil in Pathanamthitta, Meenachil in Kottayam, Korapuzha in Kozhikode, and Kabani in Wayanad districts -- of the state were steadily rising.

It advised those living on the banks of these rivers to be vigilant.

Advertisement

In the coastal areas, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) advised fishermen and other residents to be cautious as high waves of 1.2 to 3.7 meters were expected along the Kerala shores till 8.30 pm on Friday.

INCOIS issued a red alert for coastal regions of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur and an orange alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasaragod and Kannur districts of the state till Friday night.

It said that as the seas were expected to get rough, launching of fishing vessels and all other activities, including tourism, should be avoided.

It also advised completely avoiding all trips to the beach and entertainment at the sea during this period.

The IMD, meanwhile, issued a red alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for the day and an orange alert in the remaining six districts.

It also issued a red alert for three districts -- Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod -- for Friday and an orange alert for the remaining 11 districts.

A red alert by IMD indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

In view of the IMD red alert, holidays for Friday were declared for educational institutions in Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Earlier in the day, the IMD said that due to a severe low pressure over the Bay of Bengal, the state is likely to receive heavy rainfall in some areas during the next few days.

It also said that there was a likelihood of thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds of speeds reaching 40-60 kilometers per hour in some parts of the state.

The monsoons had arrived in the state on May 24, eight days ahead of schedule.