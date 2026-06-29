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Home / India / Heavy overnight showers drench Mumbai suburbs; over 100 mm rain recorded in several areas

Heavy overnight showers drench Mumbai suburbs; over 100 mm rain recorded in several areas

BMC’s automatic weather stations recorded the highest rainfall in the eastern suburbs, with Maharashtra Nagar School in Mankhurd receiving 123.4 mm of rain

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:34 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Commuters ply on a road amid rain, in Mumbai on Monday, June 29, 2026. PTI
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Intense overnight showers lashed Mumbai’s suburbs on Monday, with several areas receiving over 100 mm in just four hours, triggering waterlogging and traffic disruptions in some pockets, civic officials said.

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As per data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Veena Nagar in the eastern suburb of Mulund recorded a staggering 160.4 mm of rain, while Versova in the western suburbs logged 156.8 mm.

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The suburbs witnessed a downpour from midnight to 4 am, causing waterlogging on stretches of LBS Road in Mulund and the Andheri subway, affecting vehicular movement for some time, officials said.

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The BMC’s automatic weather stations recorded the highest rainfall in the eastern suburbs, with Maharashtra Nagar School in Mankhurd receiving 123.4 mm of rain, followed by Paspoli Municipal School in Powai (122 mm), Mithagar Municipal School in Mulund (120.8 mm) and the S Ward office (120.6 mm).

In the western suburbs, the Versova pumping station recorded 121.6 mm of rain, followed by Marol fire station (108.4 mm), Pratiksha Nagar Municipal School in Oshiwara (108 mm) and Malpa Dongari Municipal School in Andheri (104 mm), officials said.

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The island city received moderate showers, with Matunga witnessing the highest rainfall at 53.4 mm, followed by Rawali Camp (46.72 mm), Dadar fire station (45.6 mm), Malabar Hill (37.2 mm) and Nair Hospital (33.77 mm). PTI

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