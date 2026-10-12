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Home / India / Heavy police deployment at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park as people gather at statue nearby

Heavy police deployment at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park as people gather at statue nearby

Security tightened at entry and exit points after demonstrators gathered near Meenatai Thackeray’s statue, a day after dozens were detained during a similar protest

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 06:57 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Police deploy at Shivaji Park amid CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, in Mumbai on Sunday. Image credit/ANI file
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A large posse of police personnel was deployed at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on Monday after people began gathering at a statue nearby to protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR process, an official said.

Protesters gathered at the statue of Meenatai Thackeray, wife of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, located near the sprawling ground in the Dadar area, which saw a protest on Sunday.

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Police personnel, including officers and women staffers, were deployed at all entry and exit points of Shivaji Park and nearby to ensure protesters do not enter the iconic ground, said the official.

Some protesters were seen wearing black ribbons across their faces.

Police have not taken any action against the protesters so far, he stated.

On Sunday, demonstrators held a protest in the Shivaji Park area in support of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) stir against CEC Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and MNS leader Amit Thackeray arrived in the area with hundreds of supporters, triggering sporadic sit-ins and sloganeering.

The area saw detentions of dozens of people by police, including activist Anjali Damania, who had arrived to take part in the protest throughout the afternoon. Later in the evening, all protesters detained at different police stations had been released.

The CJP has been protesting against alleged irregularities in voter rolls revision and is seeking the CEC’s resignation.

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