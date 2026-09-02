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Home / India / Heavy rain lashes Kolkata, Bengal districts; IMD forecasts more rain over next 2 days

Heavy rain lashes Kolkata, Bengal districts; IMD forecasts more rain over next 2 days

Kolkata’s Alipore recorded 127 mm rainfall in 24 hours, while Sriniketan in Birbhum received 263 mm, the highest in the state during the period

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 05:22 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Commuters walk across a road at a junction during monsoon rainfall, in Kolkata, West Bengal. Image credit/PTI
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Heavy rain lashed Kolkata and several other places of West Bengal on Wednesday, affecting normal life, even as the IMD forecast more downpour over the next two days.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the intensity of rain over south Bengal will decrease from Thursday as a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal was moving towards northeastern Madhya Pradesh.

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Heavy precipitation over several districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, inundated low-lying areas in cities and towns, affecting normal life.

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Some thoroughfares and low-lying localities in the metropolis were waterlogged owing to the heavy downpour, with the IMD recording 127 mm of rainfall at Alipore in Kolkata in 24 hours till 8.30 am of Wednesday.

Sriniketan in Birbhum district recorded the state’s maximum rainfall during the 24-hour period at 263 mm, leading to water-logging in various places, including in adjoining Santiniketan, which houses the Visva-Bharati.

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The IMD said very heavy rain is likely over Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts in north Bengal over the next two days, and over Hooghly, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum districts till Thursday.

It said heavy rain is likely over Darjeeling and Cooch Behar districts in north Bengal over the next two days, and over Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Murshidabad and Nadia till Thursday.

Though Kolkata recorded very heavy downpour during the 24-hour period till Wednesday morning, adjoining Salt Lake area and Dum Dum airport received 27 mm and 19 mm respectively, according to the IMD.

The other places that recorded significantly high precipitation during the period are Asansol (110 mm), Tilpara Barrage (80 mm), Bankura (60 mm), Kalimpong (70 mm) and Darjeeling (37 mm), it said.

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